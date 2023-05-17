OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — Authorities continue to look for suspects involved in a mass shooting outside an Opp nightclub during the pre-dawn hours Sunday.

Neighbors of the establishment say it’s a miracle no one was seriously injured, or even worse.

An old, abandoned church has been converted to the H.J.M. Nightclub on Hardin Street.

It’s located across the street from the Hardin Street Community Center, the center’s sign is now riddled with bullet holes.

At around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, a disturbance in the club moved to the parking lot where several people reportedly fired semi-automatic handguns.

Two people were shot and two others were stabbed. All non-life threatening injuries. They were treated at Opp’s Mizel memorial hospital and enterprise medical center:

“Vehicles getting hit, just shows you that people don’t care. The ones behind pulling the triggers on these firearms, just don’t care. They don’t care about life, don’t care about bystanders or people that were not involved,” says Opp Police Chief Kevin Chance.

Nearby residents say they’re disappointed that something so potentially deadly could have happened in their own backyard.

Nearby resident Maritha Burnett says “The neighborhood and all the kids and stuff. You just never know how people are going to react to certain things. “

“It was sad, very sad to hear. I hate it, especially being right here in the neighborhood,” said Areyah Cooper.

Chief Chance says “He said he was actually opening the door and his vehicle a little higher than this one. So close to his head area or a little above it.”

He says his investigators need to have witnesses come forward and give them an idea of what prompted the shooting, and who the suspects are.

Anyone who has information on the shooting at the HMJ Nightclub early Sunday morning is urged to call Opp Police at 334-493-4511.

One can also go to the Opp P.D. Facebook page or its website and leave a tip.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.