Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — “Operation Heat Wave” led to the largest fentanyl drug bust in St. Tammany Parish history.

The operation spanned three months. It involved the Slidell Police Department, the FBI, the DEA and Homeland Security Investigations.

The operation was led by the SPD’s Narcotics Division. Officers said the focus of the operation was to combat illegal drugs and violent crimes in the city. The other agencies assisted in the investigations that extended beyond the city’s limits.

According to SPD officials, the operation resulted in the following:

The recovery of 11.5 Kilos of fentanyl with an estimated street value of over $300,000. An arrest led to a federal indictment.

Two arrests of regional drug suppliers, who were selling large amounts of fentanyl and heroin. The two individuals were responsible for distributing fentanyl daily to people on the Northshore and the New Orleans Metro Area.

The second-degree murder indictment of alleged fentanyl dealer, Rodney Reynolds, 44, of Slidell.

The recovery of 19 guns.

131 total arrests.

The recovery 12 Kilos of fentanyl in total.

The recovery of 105 grams of heroin, 134 grams of meth, 52 grams of cocaine, 1,800 pills of MDMA and three stolen vehicles.

The seizure of two vehicles, one a Maserati.

The seizure of over $43,000.

(Courtesy: Slidell Police Department)

“All of this directly correlates to violent crime, which consists of things like robberies, carjackings and murders. Operation Heat Wave has undoubtedly made a direct impact on lowering violent crime in the City of Slidell, St. Tammany Parish and the entire New Orleans Metro area. Removing this poison from our streets, and taking these weapons away from the criminals, has made our community a safer place to live, but we can’t stop here. We must continue the fight because criminals never sleep,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal.

