OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man was indicted on Tuesday for multiple counts of rape.

According to St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre, Kenneth Paul Rene, 43 of Opelousas was indicted on four counts of aggravated rape and first-degree rape stemming from accusations occurring between 2015 and 2021.

The DA’s office worked with “Hearts of Hope” in Acadiana and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office to indict Rene. If convicted, Rene faces either the death penalty or life in prison without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.