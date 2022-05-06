OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) –The suspect wanted for the murder of two people at an apartment home in Opelousas has been arrested.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon has confirmed with News Ten that Davieontray L. Breaux was taken into custody Thursday by Shreveport police.

He said Breaux was sought on a warrant of first degree murder in the shooting death of Alton James Thomas, 46, and Rakatelyn Janae Colla, 4 .

It happened in the early morning hours of April 27 on Mia Street.

Other charges for Breaux include three counts of attempted first degree murder, home invasion, and felon in possession of a firearm.

McLendon said detectives are in Shreveport with the suspect and that he will be transported back to Opelousas in the near future.

Details about the motive and what officials believe led to the shooting are still not available.

McLendon announced that a third suspect, Holly Roberts, 36 of Opelousas was also taken into custody Thursday as it relates to the Mia Street homicide.

Holly Roberts

She faces charges of principal to first degree murder, principal to attempted first degree murder and obstruction of justice, McLendon said.

Felton James Martin of Lafayette, has been in jail since his arrest on April 28.

Partnerships with multiple law enforcement agencies led to the arrest, McLendon said.