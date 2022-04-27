OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — One man and one girl are dead, while three other children ranging from 17 months to 16-years-old have been hospitalized after a shooting in the 700 block of Mia St. this morning in Opelousas.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said the two dead victims include a 46-year-old man and a four-year-old girl. Names have not been released, pending notification of their families. The man died at the scene, while the girl died from her wounds at a local hospital this morning.

The three remaining victims include a 17-month-old girl with serious injuries; a seven-year-old boy in stable condition; and a 16-year-old who appeared to have been grazed by a bullet.

McLendon said investigators believed the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation between two women who have not been identified. Two unidentified men joined the dispute, and multiple shots ended up being fired into an apartment complex.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact them at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS or www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com. You can also use the P3 mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Earlier reports from McLendon indicated that only four victims had been involved. This story has been updated to reflect more recent information.)