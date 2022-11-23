NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — At least one person was hospitalized after a shooting near the campus of Southern University New Orleans (SUNO) Wednesday (Nov 23) morning.

A witness tells WGNO’s LBJ that shots were exchanged between two groups of people in cars near the east side of campus in the 6400 block of Press Drive shortly after 11 a.m.

We’re told by the New Orleans Police Department at least one person was struck by gunfire and arrived at the hospital by private car.

SUNO’s campus was open for the final day of classes before Thanksgiving Break. It is unknown if the shooters or victim are students on campus.

