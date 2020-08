NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating an early morning shooting that injured one woman.

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of Ridgeway Boulevard around 4:20 a.m. on August 21.

Upon arrival to the scene, police officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported her to a local hospital but her condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.