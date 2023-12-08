RESERVE, La. (WGNO) — A teenager was hospitalized and another was arrested after a shooting in St. John the Baptist Parish on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Around 6:40 p.m. deputies with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a person shot in the Homewood Place neighborhood. When they arrived, deputies found a 16-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

St. John Fire Department rendered aid to the teen before being taken to a local hospital by EMS.

Through an investigation, detectives were able to identify another 16-year-old male as the person responsible for the shooting.

According to deputies, the teen was reportedly found with the firearm used in the shooting.

The teen was arrested and booked into the St. John Correctional Facility on charges of:

Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Illegal Possession Of A Handgun By A Juvenile

Possess Unidentifiable Firearm

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

There is no update on the victim’s condition.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts