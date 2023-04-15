NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A teen is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in the Bywater neighborhood Saturday (April 15th).

According to reports, officers from the New Orleans Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 1100 block of Bartholomew Street around 1:03 a.m. At the scene officers found a 16-year-old boy dead on the scene from gunshot wounds and a 15-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital. There are no updates on her condition.

Shortly after a 17-year-old boy who was shot during the incident arrived at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. There are no updates on his condition at this time.

Details regarding a suspect or a motive behind the shooting remains unclear. The incident is currently under investigation.

The identity of the 16-year-old boy has not been released pending an official autopsy and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide detectives at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

