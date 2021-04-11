One teen dead, another injured in far New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning that left one teen dead, and another critically injured near Bayou Sauvage.

At around 11:30 a.m., NOPD Seventh District officers responded to a call of aggravated battery by shooting at the intersection of Forum Boulevard and Duane Road.

Upon arrival, officers discovered one victim, a 16-year-old male, at the location suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Soon after, officers were alerted to another victim, a 15-year-old male, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 14700 block of Emory Road.

The initial investigation has revealed that the 15- year-old ran from the original location (Forum and Duane) to the secondary location after being wounded.

EMS transported the 15-year-old to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide Detective Rayell Johnson is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information relevant to this case.