HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A shooting at a Hammond home on Saturday, July 8 left one child dead and another behind bars, according to the Hammond Police Department.

Investigations reveal a 14-year-old allegedly accidentally shot a 13-year-old at a home in the 1200 block of Willow Street. The victim died from their wounds.

The 14-year-old has been booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center for negligent homicide.

No further details are available as the investigation is ongoing. WGNO will release more information as it is released.

