One teen dead, another arrested following shooting at Kenner home

KENNER, La. — A shooting in Kenner leaves a teenager behind bars.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Tifton Street.

When they arrived, officers found a 16-year-old boy on the floor, bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound to his chest. The boy was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injury.

Initial reports by people inside the house indicate the shooting was self-inflicted. However, evidence later revealed there were multiple guns involved in the incident.

Four handguns were found in the house.

Upon investigating the incident, a fifteen-year-old boy, who was the last person in the company of the victim, admitted that he shot the victim and hid the evidence before police arrived.

Police believe there was an argument shortly before the shooting occurred.

The arrested teenager faces charges of second degree murder, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and obstruction of justice.