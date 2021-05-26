One suspect surrenders, one still at large in NOPD shooting investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In an ongoing investigation stemming from a shooting on May 20 in the 900 block of Forstall Street, one suspect has already turned himself in.

Twenty-year-old Devin Augustin surrendered to authorities on Monday.

James Augustin (left) and Devin Augustin (right) Photos: NOPD

Augustin was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for principle to aggravated battery by shooting and illegal use of a weapon which left a woman hospitalized.

However, one suspect, 23-year-old James Augustin, still remains at large.

Anyone with information on James Augustin’s whereabouts is asked to call NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.