One suspect arrested, another on the run after guard shot during robbery in Gentilly Woods

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD arrested 41-year-old Heath Robinson and is looking for another suspect in relation to a shooting that happened in the 4800 block of France Road on Friday.

Police report that Robinson and the unknown suspect allegedly entered a business in the area illegally in an attempt to steal copper from a local business.

Robinson reportedly fired a shotgun at a security guard when confronted, hitting the victim in the leg. Meanwhile, the second suspect fled the scene. Officers apprehended Robinson at the scene without incident.

Robinson reportedly confessed to his involvement and in shooting the victim. He was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice center on one count of aggravated battery by shooting.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the second suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.