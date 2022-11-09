NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday (Nov. 9th), a shooting in the Desire sent a male victim to the hospital.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting took place around 11 a.m., in the 2900 block of Piety Street. The victim was taken to the hospital but details regarding his condition were unknown.

Police have not yet identified a suspect(s) or motive, but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Staff photo: Renaldo Ruffin/WGNO

