One person shot, another stabbed in Leonidas neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — Around 5:30, NOPD notified that officers were working a shooting in the Leonidas neighborhood.
Initial reports indicate one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and another victim was stabbed.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
The location of the incident was less than a block away from Harrell Playground.
There is no word yet on a suspect or motive.
