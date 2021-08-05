One person shot, another stabbed in Leonidas neighborhood

The location of the incident was less than a block away from Harrell Playground.

NEW ORLEANS — Around 5:30, NOPD notified that officers were working a shooting in the Leonidas neighborhood.

Initial reports indicate one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and another victim was stabbed.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

One shot, another stabbed in Leonidas neighborhood

There is no word yet on a suspect or motive.

WGNO will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.

