One person shot, another stabbed in Leonidas neighborhood

The location of the incident was less than a block away from Harrell Playground.

NEW ORLEANS — Around 5:30, NOPD notified that officers were working a shooting in the Leonidas neighborhood.

Initial reports indicate one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and another victim was stabbed.

NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 8500 block of S. Claiborne Ave. Initial reports indicate there is 1 victim suffering from a gunshot wound and another victim suffering from a stab wound. No further information is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/v444g3a6gr — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 5, 2021

Both victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

One shot, another stabbed in Leonidas neighborhood

There is no word yet on a suspect or motive.

