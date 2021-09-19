One person killed and 2 injured in overnight shooting on Tulane Avenue

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the 3900 block of Tulane Avenue that left one person dead and two injured.

According to police, At about 12:10 a.m., NOPD First District officers responded to a call of a shooting at the location.

Upon arrival, officers determined three victims were involved in the incident. Two men and a woman were shot.

Police say the two men each sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while the woman sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks. All of the victims were transported via EMS to a local hospital, where one of the men was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. No additional details are available at this time.



The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased victim and official cause of death, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with information that can aid in the investigation of this incident is asked to call NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.