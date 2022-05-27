NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police began investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Uptown New Orleans Friday evening.
Around 9 p.m., NOPD responded to the 2700 block of Napoleon Avenue.
Initial reports show a male victim sustained a single gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. Details on the victim’s age and condition were not immediately available.
Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive in the investigation. The case has been classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.
Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact
