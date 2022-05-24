NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in New Orleans’ Gentilly neighborhood left one person injured on Tuesday afternoon.

The New Orleans Police Department reports that around 2:00, the shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Clover Street near the Dillard area.

Initial reports show a male victim sustained a single gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Details on the victim’s age and condition were unclear.

NOPD has not yet identified a suspect or motive in the incident, however, detectives continue to investigate. The case has been classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD’s Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.