NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation is underway after police say someone was shot in New Orleans’ Bywater area.

NOPD reports that around 5 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 4000 block of Chartres Street.

Initial reports show a male victim was shot multiple times and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Other details, including the victim’s age and condition, were unclear.

NOPD has not yet identified a suspect or motive in the incident. The case has been classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.