METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)— Jefferson Parish deputies began investigating a shooting that left two people injured and another in custody on Wednesday evening.

Around 6:00, WGNO was notified of the incident that reportedly happened at the Exxon/Circle K gas station at the intersection of Causeway Boulevard and West Napoleon Avenue in Metairie.

SHOOTING AT METAIRIE GAS STATION: We know at least one person was shot, non-fatal & another person is in custody at the Exxon/ Circle K off N. Causeway @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/19VxWx8k3C — Anna McAllister (@annamactv) June 15, 2022

A spokesperson with the JPSO confirmed the suspect and another man got into an argument, and the suspect shot at the man, striking him and an innocent bystander.

The man the suspect was arguing with was taken to an area hospital where he remained in critical condition, while the bystander suffered a leg injury during the altercation.

Other details, including the victims’ ages, were unclear in the early reports of the shooting.

One person was taken into custody following the incident.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com.