One person dead after shooting in Marrero Sunday afternoon

MARRERO – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Ames Blvd that has left one person dead.

Just after one this afternoon, deputies were called after neighbors heard multiple gunshots. Within a few minutes, a man was brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds by private conveyance, along with a woman who had been shot in the foot.

The man died from his injuries, but the woman is expected to be treated and released. At this time there is no victim or suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers (504) 822-1111.