NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Leonidas neighborhood of New Orleans.

The shooting happened around 4:22 p.m. in the 1700 block of Eagle Street.

One man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown at this time.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are encouraged to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.