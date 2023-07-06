NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Within minutes of each other, two separate shootings left one man dead and another wounded, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The first shooting happened in New Orleans East around 12:00 a.m. Officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 7700 block of Alabama Street and said a man was found at the location suffering from a gunshot wound.

No update was given on the man’s condition.

Minutes later in the Central Business District, NOPD officers responded to the 1000 block of Loyola Avenue to the call of a shooting around 12:03 a.m.

Responding officers said a man was found on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound, but he later died from his injuries.

No further details on either shooting are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111.

