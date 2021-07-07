One man dead, another wounded in second shooting on I-10 Service Road

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two days after a shooting occurred in the 12100 block of North I-10 Service Road, another incident in the same location has left one man dead and another hospitalized.

The NOPD reported the double shooting just after 9 p.m.

One victim was found outside an apartment complex suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The other victim is in stable condition.

The NOPD is investigating a double shooting that occurred tonight, July 6, 2021, in the 12100 block of North I-10 Service Road that left an adult male victim dead and an adult male victim with a gunshot wound.

Allen Christen Carter (Photo: NOPD)

Meanwhile the NOPD is still searching for the suspect involved in the shooting on Sunday.

Allen Christen Carter, 20, is wanted for shooting a woman in the head as she attempted to drive away during a heated argument with the suspect. Carter fled the scene and police are asking the public for assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.