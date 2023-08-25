NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A SWAT Roll in New Orleans East ended with a man behind bars, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Around 12:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, officers say they were called to the 7200 block of Chef Menteur Highway where they say 55-year-old Timothy Hilton was barricaded inside a residence.

Officers say after a three-hour standoff, Hilton was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of aggravated domestic assault and illegal discharge of a firearm.

There were no injuries reported during the incident. No further details have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504)-658-6070, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

