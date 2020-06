A shooting left one man dead, and two others injured in New Orleans East.

It happened around 2:30 Saturday afternoon in the 9800 block of Lake Forest Boulevard.

The man was found in a parking lot, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

NOPD says later in the day, a 37-year-old man and a 46-year-old man arrived at the hospital with gun shot wounds.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers, (504) 822-1111.