HAMMOND. La. (WGNO) — Two people have been arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, after the shooting death of a Hammond man during a custody visit.

Investigators say that 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr. was fatally shot by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson on Tuesday (Oct. 18).

Jackson is the father of two children, whose mother was in Watkin’s car, for the visit.

But during the visit, Jackson allegedly started shooting at Watkins’ car, threatening the lives of Watkins, the children, and the children’s mother.

Watkins sped away, taking the children and the children’s mother to his father’s house on Happywoods Road.

Detectives say Jackson and 20-year old Chardonay Washington were close behind in another car, and Jackson allegedly got out of the car at Watkins’ father’s house, pulled out a gun, and fatally shot Watkins.

During the shooting, Howard Watkins, Sr. saw what was happening and tried to defend his son with a knife in hand but Jackson allegedly shot him too.

Both Jackson and Washington left the scene and went to East Jefferson Hospital where Jackson was initially treated for stab wounds.

Now, both Jackson and Washington face charges relating to the fatal shooting plus other charges, including two counts of cruelty to juveniles and obstruction of justice.

Ajante Jackson faces charges of:

1 count of Second Degree Murder

2 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder

2 counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

1 count of Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Chardonay Washington faces charges of:

1 count of Principle to Second Degree Murder

2 counts of Principle to Attempted Second Degree Murder

1 count of Obstruction of Justice – Evidence Tampering

27-year-old Jemario Dyson was also arrested in the incident for:

1 count Resisting an Officer by Force or Violence

1 count Disturbing the Peace

1 count Battery of a Police Officer

The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office did not explain how Dyson was involved in the case.