METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday night in Metairie.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Cumberland Street around 9:00 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Once on the scene, Deputies located a male victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Next of kin will be notified and then the coroner will release the victim’s identity.

JPSO says there is currently no suspect or motive information available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.