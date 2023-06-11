THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — One person died after a shooting in Thibodaux late Saturday night, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said deputies were called to reports of a shooting on Sagewood Drive. When they arrived, they found at least one person shot.

Sheriff Soignet said the person was taken to a hospital and died there.

Investigators have not released the gender or identity of the victim, or a suspect or motive.

More details are expected as they become available.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts: