THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — One person died after a shooting in Thibodaux late Saturday night, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Tim Soignet said deputies were called to reports of a shooting on Sagewood Drive. When they arrived, they found at least one person shot.
Sheriff Soignet said the person was taken to a hospital and died there.
Investigators have not released the gender or identity of the victim, or a suspect or motive.
More details are expected as they become available.
