NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are investigating after one man was killed and another was injured in a stabbing on Monday, Aug. 14.

NOPD officials said the call was made at 11:15 a.m. The stabbing happened in the 1300 block of Decatur Street.

One of the stabbing victims died at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital.

Details on the second victim’s condition haven’t been released.

According to witnesses at the scene, one of the men was standing on the street when the suspect approached him with a sword and stabbed him. The victim took the sword from the suspect and fatally stabbed him back.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

