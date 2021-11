NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Sunday afternoon around noon, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a fatal shooting in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive.

#NOPDAlert: Investigation under way into homicide in 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive. Initial reports show male victim having sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene. Second victim (female) transported for treatment of superficial wounds. pic.twitter.com/aZtsaZsSgk — NOPD (@NOPDNews) November 7, 2021

According to police, a man was declared dead on the scene from multiple gunshot injuries.

A second victim, a female, was also reported to be involved and she was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information is currently available.