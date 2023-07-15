HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left a juvenile male dead in Harvey on Saturday, July 15.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said deputies responded to a call of a shooting around 5:18 p.m. in the 2100 block of Snowbird Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found the suspect and the victim at the home.

Lopinto said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect was taken into custody. Investigators have not determined if the shooting was intentional or negligent.

JPSO did not release any additional information.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts