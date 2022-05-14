NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating an early-morning shooting on the West Bank Saturday morning.

Just after 4:00, police were called to the 1100 block of Sumner Street in the Whitney area.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital where his condition remained unclear.

There is no word yet on a suspect or motive in the case, which has been classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.