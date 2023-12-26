NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three separate shootings around the city on Christmas night, Dec. 25, that left two people wounded and one dead.

Around 10:08 p.m. on Monday, NOPD officers responded to the call of a man shot near the corner of Canal Street and South Carrollton Avenue in Mid-City. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he died. Officers have since classified the incident as a homicide.

The victim’s identity will be released after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

An hour earlier around 9:11 p.m., officers were called in response to a shooting in the Fillmore neighborhood in the 4400 block of Duplessis Street. Officers say a man arrived at a hospital suffering from a wound.

Hours before, officers were on the scene of a shooting that left a juvenile wounded in the Pines Village neighborhood.

Officers said around 7:47 p.m., they were alerted of the shooting in the 6600 block of Virgilian Street after the juvenile arrived at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

There is no update on either victim’s condition.

No further details are available on the incidents. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine possible suspects and motives.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts