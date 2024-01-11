NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate Algiers shootings Thursday that left one dead and two wounded.

The shootings reportedly happened minutes apart.

The first happened in the 3300 block of Memorial Park Drive.

According to officers, they received a call around 9:02 p.m. of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Minutes later around 9:04 p.m. officers received a call of two women shot in the 3300 block of Behrman Highway.

The victims’ conditions have not been released.

The deceased victim’s identity will be released after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Both shootings remain under investigation. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine possible suspects and motives.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

