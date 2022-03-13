HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a triple shooting in Harvey that sent all three victims to the hospital on Sunday evening.

According to the JPSO report, deputies were dispatched at 5:10 p.m. to the incident located in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Drive. The victims, two males and one female, were transported to a hospital for treatment, where one of the males was pronounced dead.

The other two were reported in stable condition.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving multiple victims in Harvey. One of the victims is now deceased.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.