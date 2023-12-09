JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left a boy dead and two people injured in Waggaman on Friday, Dec. 8.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said deputies responded to a call of a shooting on Daffodil Lane around 11:15 p.m.

At the scene, deputies said they found an unresponsive boy and two other people suffering with non-life-threatening wounds.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The JPSO did not release any additional information.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can call the JPSO Homicide Section at (504)-364-5300 or Crimestoppers.

