One dead, one injured in Florida Area shooting

NEW ORLEANS — A shooting in the Florida Area neighborhood leaves one person dead and another hospitalized.

Around 5:45 p.m. Friday, NOPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Piety Street.

While en route to the scene, police received another call of a vehicle with heavy damage near the intersection of Humanity Street and Ursula Spencer Way.

Upon arriving, officers located the vehicle with two male victims inside, both with multiple gunshot wounds.

One victim was declared dead at the scene and the other was transported to an area hospital.

The incident is believed to have originated at the Piety Street location, with the victims traveling to the Usula Spencer Way location.

Neither a shooter nor a motive have been identified in this incident.

The coroner’s office will identify the deceased victim and official cause of death upon completing an autopsy and notifying the victim’s family.

Anyone with any information on the shootings should contact NOPD or CrimeStoppers.

Contact Information

NOPD Homicide Detective Matthew Riffle Phone: 504-658-5300

CrimeStoppers Phone: 504-822-1111 Toll-Free: 877-903-STOP

