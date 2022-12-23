NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Central City Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

At about 8 p.m., the NOPD responded to the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard on a call of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene while the other was taken to the hospital by EMS and listed in stable condition. No further details are available but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Orleans Parish Coroners’ office will release the deceased victim’s identity after an autopsy and the family is notified.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.