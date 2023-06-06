JEFFERSON PARISH (WGNO) — According to sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were conducting surveillance of a car wanted in connection to a recent shooting investigation in New Orleans.

Investigators say when the suspect got into the car and attempted to drive off, deputies blocked him in near a fence.

That’s when Lopinto says a deputy approached the vehicle, and the suspect tried to hit him with the car.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says, “While they were setting up here in the area waiting for it, he ended up exiting the apartment and entered into the vehicle. They attempted to block that vehicle in which he had tried to make his escape from it, running into the back of the fence, turning the vehicle wheels forward where I had one of my deputies approaching him at that time. My deputy ended up firing shots into the windshield against the suspect and killed him on scene.”

Neighbors say they didn’t know what was going on.

Apartment complex resident Anna Sophia Molina says, “I was just hoping everyone next door to me down in another building were safe. I was just praying for everyone’s safety not knowing who was going to get hurt.”

Witness Desmond Friloux says, “My son was upstairs, so I went to grab him and took him for cover to make sure he was alright and to make sure everything was not near us because it sounded like the gunshots were near us.”

No details have been released in regards to the shooting that the 18-year-old suspect was wanted for other than it happened in New Orleans.

