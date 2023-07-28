LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A young male driver was found dead and another young male passenger suffered serious injuries this morning after failing to stop for police, authorities said.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3 a.m., a deputy noticed a driver driving without lights on Broad Street in Lake Charles. The deputy signaled to attempt a traffic stop, but the driver sped away, running a red light at the intersection of Broad Street and La. Highway 14.

The deputy found the crashed car approximately a mile down Broad Street near the intersection of Sixth Avenue.

The driver, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, 15, was brought to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said they found possible burglary items in the vehicle along with potentially stolen items.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

