Editor’s Note: The New Orleans Police Department initially reported that five victims were found at the shooting reported near Henriette Delille and Pauger streets. It was later clarified that four victims were found at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One person is dead, and four others are injured after two shootings in the Seventh Ward on Monday, Nov. 27.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting near North Claiborne and Elysian Fields avenues around 4:10 p.m.

They said initial reports show one person was transported to a hospital.

At the same time, NOPD officials said officers responded to another report of a shooting near Henriette Delille and Pauger streets.

They said reports show four victims were found at the scene.

One person was pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to the NOPD, both shootings are connected.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts