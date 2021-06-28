One dead, another wounded in Mid-City shooting early Monday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a homicide in the 4000 block of Ulloa Street that occurred just before 4:04 a.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, officers found one person fatally wounded by gunfire, and another suffering a gunshot wound soon after near the intersection of Tulane Avenue and South Carrollton Avenue.

The first victim was transported via Emergency Medical Service to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The second victim was also transported to the hospital via EMS, where he was last listed in stable condition.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

No additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.