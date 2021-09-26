One dead, another injured in Central City shooting, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported another fatal shooting in Central City on Sunday.

Hours after a man was killed in the 6800 block of East Coronet Court, officers responded to an incident near Jackson Avenue and South Liberty Street. Upon arrival, officers found two victims, including a female suffering from a single gunshot wound and a male suffering from multiple bullet wounds.

The female victim was taken to the hospital while the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.