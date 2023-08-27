NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead and another injured in New Orleans East on Sunday, Aug. 27.

NOPD officials said initial reports show two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 12300 block of the Interstate 10 Service Road around 6:37 p.m.

They said one of the victims has been pronounced dead.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

