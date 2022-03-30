NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans are searching for the perpetrators of a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, March 29 in the South 7th Ward. While NOPD has not determined who the suspects are, surveillance footage has captured what vehicle the shooter was riding in at the time of the crime.

Detectives say shortly before 1:30 on Tuesday afternoon, a Ford F-150 crew cab pickup truck with tinted windows was spotted traveling north in the 1600 block of Frenchmen Street.

According to the NOPD’s Major Offense Log, a man and woman, both in their 20s, were sitting in their car when the shooter exited the rear passenger side of the truck, approached the two, and began firing shots.

Both the man and woman were shot in the incident and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Details of their conditions were not immediately available.

NOPD reports the suspect ran away after the shooting. It is unclear why shots were fired.

Police are asking anyone who has seen the truck or anyone who has any additional information on the shooting to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers by filling out an online form or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.