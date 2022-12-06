ABITA SPRINGS, La. (WGNO) — A Kentwood man has been arrested in connection with an Abita Springs homicide that happened eight months ago.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Tyrus Brock, in relation to the May 2 shooting death of Kawon Moore. Deputies responded to the scene at the corner of Pansy and Progress Streets, where they found Moore with gunshot wounds, dead inside a vehicle.

Through their investigation, detectives identified Brock as the person responsible for Moore’s death. He is currently in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on unrelated charges.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center, Brock will be transferred and booked on charges of second-degree murder. Deputies say more arrests are possible as the investigation is ongoing.

