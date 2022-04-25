GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — An investigation is underway in Jefferson Parish after police say two people were struck by a car in Gretna overnight, leaving one dead.

Louisiana State Police reports that just after midnight in the early Monday morning hours, troopers responded to the eastbound lane of Westbank Expressway near Stumpf Boulevard.

An investigation revealed that 46-year-old Fredrika J. Smith, along with another rider, was in a vehicle pulled off the side of the highway. The two then began walking down the Stumpf Boulevard exit lane.

It was then that LSP says a 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup truck exited the highway onto the ramp, striking the two pedestrians.

Police say after the crash, the driver of the truck continued down the ramp, pulled into a nearby parking lot, then abandoned the vehicle.

Both pedestrians sustained critical injuries in the crash and were transported to an area hospital where Smith later died. The condition of the other pedestrian was unclear.

Police continue to investigate the crash and search for the driver of the Silverado.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775.