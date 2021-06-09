Ohio sisters accused of shooting homeless with BB gun turn themselves in to police

by: Jen Steer,

Posted: / Updated:

Brittany Hopper and Kelsey Hopper (Photo courtesy: Cincinnati police)

CINCINNATI (WJW) — Two sisters accused of shooting at homeless people with a BB gun in Cincinnati turned themselves in to police on Monday.

At least four people were shot with a BB gun in the early-morning hours of June 3 in the downtown and Over-the-Rhine areas, Cincinnati police said. Investigators released surveillance video showing a car pull up to the victims.

At least two people are visible in the footage holding an air rifle out of the car window at different times.

Courtesy: Cincinnati Police Department

Brittany Hopper, 29, and Kelsey Hopper, 28, were charged with three counts of assault. Police said there was a third person in the vehicle.

The police department said it located the car, which had been spray-painted.

(Photo courtesy: Cincinnati police)

“This ‘custom’ paint job didn’t have anyone fooled,” Cincinnati police said. “The hood of the car used in the crime had been spray-painted but was still very recognizable to the public.”

Tips from the public played a large role in the arrests.

